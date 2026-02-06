Crypto market sentiment has slumped to its lowest level in over three and a half years amid Bitcoin falling by double-digit percentage points to a low of around $60,000.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to a score of 9 out of 100 on Friday, indicating “extreme fear” in the market and hitting its lowest point since June 2022, when sentiment and the market fell in the wake of the collapse of the Terra blockchain a month earlier.

The index has been at a low for the last fortnight as Bitcoin (BTC) has tanked 38% from its 2026 high of $97,000 in just three weeks, wiping out all gains for the past sixteen months.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index hit a score of 9 out of 100 on Friday as Bitcoin continued to slide. Source: Alternative.me

Bitcoin falls to $60,000 on Coinbase

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since October 2024 at a little over $60,000 on Coinbase in early trading on Friday morning, according to TradingView.

It is currently trading at just over $64,000 after dumping 13% over the past 24 hours and losing over $10,000 in its largest daily loss since mid-2022.

Bitcoin has now collapsed below the 200-week exponential moving average, a long-term trend indicator, which has only previously happened in the depths of a bear market. It is currently 50% down from its all-time high of $126,000 in early October.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 588,000 traders were liquidated for $2.7 billion, 85% of them were leveraged longs predominantly in Bitcoin, according to CoinGlass.

BTC falls below 200w EMA to bear market lows. Source: TradingView

Tech stock slump and Fed caution behind the crash

Jeff Ko, chief analyst at CoinEx Research, told Cointelegraph that Bitcoin’s more than 20% drawdown in a week comes alongside a selloff in US tech stocks “where stretched valuations and lingering concerns around an artificial intelligence-driven bubble have long been highlighted by the market.”

“Even Amazon suffered a double-digit decline overnight following a mixed earnings release,” he added. “Investors are increasingly reassessing Bitcoin's failure to function as a safe haven compared to gold.”

LVRG Research director Nick Ruck said Bitcoin’s fall and a broader market decline comes amid “heightened risk aversion” triggered by “softer US job market signals, including rising unemployment claims that raise doubts about sustained economic strength and potential Fed caution on aggressive rate cuts.”

