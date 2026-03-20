Bitcoin (BTC) is hinting at its next long-term bottom as a key leading indicator preps a higher low.

Key points:

Bitcoin RSI is approaching a critical long-term position for the fate of the bear market.

RSI needs a weekly bullish divergence to repeat its early-2023 rebound.

A trader says he is “not in a rush” to reenter the market with the comedown from all-time highs just a few months old.

Bitcoin RSI: All eyes on higher low

New analysis covering relative strength index (RSI) data on BTC/USD concludes it could soon be “time to pay attention.”

Bitcoin bear-market bottoms often follow the start of a bullish divergence with RSI on weekly time frames.

For trader Jelle, current market behavior is following historical trends, and Bitcoin’s next inflection point may be around the corner.

“When $BTC's weekly RSI makes a higher low again, it's time to pay attention,” he wrote on X.

A classic bullish divergence locks in when RSI makes a higher low while price makes lower lows. Jelle, however, says that price has room to maneuver and still preserve the emerging recovery.

“Doesn't matter if BTC makes a higher low, equal low, or lower low,” he continued.

“When RSI starts moving higher again, the bottom is very close - or already in.”

BTC/USD one-week chart with RSI data. Source: Jelle/X

BTC price bear flag still in play

RSI last flipped bullish at the end of Bitcoin’s 2022 bear market, and its signals preceded a period of upside that continued for over a year.

Related: Bitcoin tests old 2021 top as gold falls to six-week lows under $4.7K

At the time, talk also focused on reclaiming the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) as support, something that occurred in March 2023.

As Cointelegraph reported, the 200-week EMA was only lost again last month, with analysis calling the trend line “unreliable.”

BTC/USD one-week chart with RSI, 200-week EMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Jelle, meanwhile, is among those speculating that previous cycles demand a much longer bear market than the few months that have elapsed so far.

“Previous bear markets all lasted around a year. $BTC topped just 23 weeks ago, and looks like this,” he told X followers.

“I'm not in a rush to buy back in.”

BTC/USD chart. Source: Jelle/X



A separate chart drew attention to a possible bear flag formation under development — a sign of weakness that could result in a fresh support failure in a manner similar to January.





