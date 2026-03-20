Cointelegraph
ADA$0.2664 0.12%XLM$0.1663 0.01%TRX$0.3064 1.25%BCH$468.17 2.27%DOGE$0.09365 0.54%BTC$69,904 0.41%BNB$639.91 0.03%SOL$88.82 0.59%XMR$346.09 0.67%LINK$9.03 0.68%ETH$2,127 0.17%XRP$1.44 0.56%HYPE$39.17 0.79%
William Suberg
Written by William Suberg,Staff Writer
Allen Scott
Reviewed by Allen Scott,Staff Editor

Bitcoin RSI eyes 2022 repeat as analysis suggests 'time to pay attention'

Bitcoin RSI signals approached a key moment as analysis said that a higher low was needed next to allow bullish BTC price continuation.

Bitcoin RSI eyes 2022 repeat as analysis suggests 'time to pay attention'
Markets News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Subscribe on

Bitcoin (BTC) is hinting at its next long-term bottom as a key leading indicator preps a higher low.

Key points:

  • Bitcoin RSI is approaching a critical long-term position for the fate of the bear market.

  • RSI needs a weekly bullish divergence to repeat its early-2023 rebound.

  • A trader says he is “not in a rush” to reenter the market with the comedown from all-time highs just a few months old.

Bitcoin RSI: All eyes on higher low

New analysis covering relative strength index (RSI) data on BTC/USD concludes it could soon be “time to pay attention.”

Bitcoin bear-market bottoms often follow the start of a bullish divergence with RSI on weekly time frames.

For trader Jelle, current market behavior is following historical trends, and Bitcoin’s next inflection point may be around the corner.

“When $BTC's weekly RSI makes a higher low again, it's time to pay attention,” he wrote on X.

A classic bullish divergence locks in when RSI makes a higher low while price makes lower lows. Jelle, however, says that price has room to maneuver and still preserve the emerging recovery.

“Doesn't matter if BTC makes a higher low, equal low, or lower low,” he continued. 

“When RSI starts moving higher again, the bottom is very close - or already in.”
BTC/USD one-week chart with RSI data. Source: Jelle/X

BTC price bear flag still in play

RSI last flipped bullish at the end of Bitcoin’s 2022 bear market, and its signals preceded a period of upside that continued for over a year.

Related: Bitcoin tests old 2021 top as gold falls to six-week lows under $4.7K

At the time, talk also focused on reclaiming the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) as support, something that occurred in March 2023. 

As Cointelegraph reported, the 200-week EMA was only lost again last month, with analysis calling the trend line “unreliable.” 

BTC/USD one-week chart with RSI, 200-week EMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView


Jelle, meanwhile, is among those speculating that previous cycles demand a much longer bear market than the few months that have elapsed so far.

“Previous bear markets all lasted around a year. $BTC topped just 23 weeks ago, and looks like this,” he told X followers. 

“I'm not in a rush to buy back in.”
BTC/USD chart. Source: Jelle/X


A separate chart drew attention to a possible bear flag formation under development — a sign of weakness that could result in a fresh support failure in a manner similar to January.



This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.