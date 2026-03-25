Ether’s (ETH) liquid supply on the Ethereum network continues to tighten, with exchange netflows, rising staking participation, and declining exchange reserves all pointing to a shrinking pool of readily available tokens.

Analysts suggest this supply contraction may mark the early stages of a “new phase,” potentially establishing a stronger structural price floor for ETH in the market cycles ahead.

ETH staking locks in 33.1% of the circulating supply

Ethereum’s staking share continues to rise, with about 38.1 million ETH locked on Wednesday, equal to roughly 33.1% of the total supply. Staking infrastructure provider Everstake noted that this is the highest level recorded, marking a steady shift toward illiquid capital rather than tradable inventory. The staking platform said,

“This steady reduction in liquid supply, combined with ongoing demand, creates the conditions for a structurally stronger price environment.”

Total ETH staked. Source: ValidatorQueue

Crypto analyst Gaah added that this scale of locked ETH creates a visible contraction in the liquid supply.

The ETH validator activity reinforces this trend. The entry queue holds 2,876,752 ETH with an estimated wait time of nearly 50 days, signaling sustained demand to stake.

ETH validator activity. Source: ValidatorQueue

In contrast, the exit queue contains only 40,504 ETH, with a wait time under 17 hours. The churn rate, capped at 256 validators per epoch, limits how quickly supply can re-enter circulation. This indicates that even if sentiment shifts, unlocking the supply takes time.

Such conditions slow the pace at which ETH can return to exchanges, leaving a significant portion of the supply inactive for trading.

Related: Ethereum price rally pauses at $2.2K: What will trigger breakout?

ETH exchange balances hit multi-year lows

ETH exchange flows have shown consistent outflows across major venues over the past few weeks. Crypto analyst Amr Taha highlighted a $1.67 billion ETH withdrawal from OKX on March 22. Likewise, Binance recorded two separate outflows above $300 million in early February.

ETH exchanges netflow. Source: CryptoQuant

The large negative netflows signal that ETH is moving away from exchanges rather than being positioned for sale.

Multiple exchanges reporting sizable withdrawals above, point to a broader contraction in exchange-held supply. The lower balances reduce immediate selling pressure from traders and tighten the available liquidity for spot markets.

Ether exchange reserves on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant data shows the ETH supply on exchanges has fallen to its lowest level since 2016, with Binance-specific balances currently sitting near its December 2020 lows of roughly 3.3 million ETH.

With fewer coins available for trading, the price sensitivity to demand increases, which may allow ETH to move strongly above its current range near $2,000 to $2,200, once momentum returns.

Related: Ethereum devs up security efforts with new ‘Post-Quantum’ team