Ether’s (ETH) 9% rally on Monday stalled at $2,200 due to stiff overhead resistance and weak ETF demand. Still, technical and onchain setups suggested that upward momentum may increase as long as ETH stays above the $2,000 mark.

Key takeaways:

Ether bulls must flip the $2,200 level into new support.

Spot ETF outflows continue, reflecting increasing institutional sell pressure.

Ether price must hold $2,200 as support

Data from TradingView shows that ETH price is stuck between two key trend lines: the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $2,200 acting as resistance and the 50-day SMA at $2,000 as support.

Related: Ethereum may see 25% rally as richest ETH whales return to ‘profitable state’

ETH bulls must now reclaim the 50-day EMA to ensure a sustained recovery toward $3,000.

The last time ETH/USD broke out of such a range was in May 2025, triggering a 50% rally in less than seven days.

ETH/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A break above $2,200 would confirm a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, with a measured target of $3,080, or a 42% rise from the current level.

Before this, however, the bulls would have to contend with stiff resistance between $2,780 and $2,880, where the 200-day EMA, the 50-week EMA, and the 100-week EMA converge.

Glassnode’s cost basis distribution heatmap shows a heavy accumulation at $2,750-$2,850, where investors acquired more than 7.5 million ETH.

Notably, there is a relatively low concentration of supply between $2,200 and the $2,700 cost-basis cluster, meaning a break above the current range may allow the price to move more freely toward the bigger overhead resistance.

ETH: Cost basis distribution heatmap. Source: Glassnode

On the downside, a dense accumulation cluster sits around $1,850, where investors previously acquired 1.3 million ETH.

If the $1,850-$2,000 support gives in, it could trigger the next leg lower toward the bearish target of the triangle at $1,400.

“$ETH failed to reclaim the $2,100 level and is now moving down,” analyst Ted Pillows said in a Monday post on X, adding:

“Now, the only crucial support level for Ethereum is $2,000 and if ETH loses it, the dump will accelerate to new lows.”

ETH/USD daily chart. Source: Ted Pillows

As Cointelegraph reported, holding above $2,000 would keep the medium-term trend intact, while a break below shifts the positioning toward aggressive short exposure, with the lower targets in focus.

Ethereum ETF inflows must return

One factor that could trigger an ETH price breakout is a resurgence in institutional demand, which has diminished with outflows from spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the last four days.

Data from Glassnode shows the 30-day average of the US spot ETH ETF flows drifting back into the negative zone after a short period of inflows.

If flows can re-accelerate into consistent positive territory, it would strengthen the case for renewed trend continuation for ETH.

Spot Ether ETF net flows, 30DMA. Source: Glassnode

Similarly, investors reduced exposure to global Ethereum investment products, which recorded over $27.5 million in net outflows during the week ending March 20.

Meanwhile, the number of Ethereum treasury companies buying ETH on a daily basis has dropped sharply since August 2025, reinforcing the decline in institutional demand.

Ethereum treasury companies buyers. Source: Capriole Investments

Tom Lee's Bitmine Immersion Technologies, the largest corporate Ethereum treasury holder, is the only company that appears to be buying, adding $139 million worth of ETH last week.

Bitmine’s total ETH holdings are now 4.66 million ETH, bringing it closer to its goal of acquiring 5% of the token’s circulating supply.

⚡️ LATEST: Bitmine ($BMNR) now holds 4.66 million $ETH and $11 billion in total crypto and cash assets. pic.twitter.com/mijC9tANBN — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) March 23, 2026



