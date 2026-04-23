Ether (ETH) futures on Binance have risen to a near two-month high as aggressive buyers stepped into the market over the past week. Buy-taker volume rose above $5 billion, and the current setup suggests the ETH rally is poised to continue.

On Binance, the 24-hour cumulative net taker volume reached $5.5 billion, rising 72% from $3.2 billion earlier in the month. The metric tracks the difference between market buy and sell orders, indicating who is driving price action.

ETH cumulative net taker volume on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

The 30-day average has stayed positive since March 1, returning to levels last seen in July 2022. The positive readings point to consistent buyer aggression.

ETH: net taker volume. Source: CryptoQuant

Crypto analyst Amr Taha explained that when the buying spikes near local highs, it signals stronger conviction from participants. The sustained demand of this kind often keeps buyers in control of the short-term price direction.

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Ether’s $2,400 resistance hits a liquidity gap

The ETH price is compressing under the $2,400 level, a resistance that has been tested three times since Feb. 6. Each rejection has reduced the density of the overhead sell orders. A clean move above this level exposes the $2,475–$2,634 range, where a daily fair-value gap lies.

The gap formed during February’s sell-off marks an area where price moved quickly, leaving unfilled orders. ETH's price may revisit these zones to rebalance flows as the momentum builds.

ETH/USDT on the one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Ether is also attempting to reclaim the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), a level associated with trend-continuation phases. The stability above this trend would reinforce the upward rally. The 200-day EMA is drifting toward the upper end of the imbalance zone near $2,634, creating a technical overlap with liquidity.

The derivatives positioning adds context. The futures cumulative volume delta (CVD) continues to climb toward $12.6 billion, while funding rates remain near neutral.

This indicates leverage has not expanded aggressively alongside price. The balance between buyers’ demand and measured leverage keeps the $2,475–$2,634 zone in focus as a near-term liquidity cluster.

Ether price, funding rate and futures CVD. Source: velo.chart

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