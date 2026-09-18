The new feature lets users borrow USDC or USDT directly against HYPE or Bitcoin collateral, extending direct access to borrowing beyond Hyperliquid’s portfolio margin system. Hyperliquid reported $269 million in assets borrowed across the underlying infrastructure on Friday.
The rollout comes two days after Payward, the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, on Wednesday announced plans to deploy onchain perpetual futures markets for US clients, starting with Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 markets.
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