Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied close to a monthly high near $74,000, posting a 10.42% weekly gain, its strongest seven-day return since September 2025.

The spot market activity, exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows, and corporate-level BTC accumulation suggest a positive shift in demand, as analysts monitor whether the renewed buying pressure can support a rally to higher price levels.

Bitcoin Coinbase premium gap flips after 10 weeks

Crypto analyst IT Tech noted that the Coinbase premium gap, which measures the price difference between Bitcoin on Coinbase and global exchanges, currently reads +35.4, marking its first positive print in nearly ten weeks.

The metric previously dropped to –175 on Feb. 2, when Bitcoin traded near $78,000. That period marked the deepest negative reading during the correction that pushed BTC toward $60,000.

Coinbase premium gap. Source: CryptoQuant

The premium has remained in negative territory for the majority of 2026, reflecting persistent selling pressure from the US spot traders. A positive premium signals buying pressure, coinciding with BTC’s rally.

Spot BTC ETF flows have also improved over the past three weeks. The net inflows now exceed $1.9 billion, in line with the recent recovery and rising institutional activity.

The additional demand came from corporate buys. Strategy acquired 11,042 BTC this week through its STRC financing program, adding to the steady bid supporting Bitcoin’s sharp rise since Monday.

Bitcoin accumulation through STRC by Strategy this week. Source: strc.live

Related: STRC may help Strategy reach 1M Bitcoin milestone before BlackRock

BTC liquidity clusters sit above $75,000

Bitcoin is currently attempting to reclaim its 100-day moving average on the daily chart, marking the first major retest of this level since it flipped into resistance on Jan. 20.

If Bitcoin stabilizes above $74,000, the price re-enters a zone with dense liquidity. The liquidation map shows roughly $1.9 billion in leveraged long positions clustered just above $75,000, which can attract the price as BTC seeks higher liquidity zones.

Above $75,000, nearly $2 billion in sell-side liquidity sits between $76,000 and $80,000, although it is distributed across a $4,000 range.

Bitcoin liquidation map. Source: CoinGlass

If BTC pushes through this region, the next nearby technical range sits between $79,400 and $81,400, where a one-hour fair value gap (FVG) formed during the previous decline. These imbalances between buyers and sellers often act as key inflection points for continuation.

Speaking on the potential retest of $74,000, crypto trader Ardi said Bitcoin needs to flip this level into support and reclaim the $85,000 region to rebuild a higher-time frame (HTF) bullish trend.

Bitcoin one-day analysis by Ardi. Source: X

Meanwhile, MN Capital founder Michaël van de Poppe identified $76,000–$79,000 as a resistance band where additional momentum may spill into altcoin markets.

A move into that region exhibits a monthly engulfing candle pattern, effectively erasing February’s correction for BTC. A bullish engulfing pattern on the monthly chart may invite more buying pressure from traders, as it marks a positive shift on an HTF chart.

Related: Bitcoin catching up to gold hints at an ‘opportunity within risk’