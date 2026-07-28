PayPal highlighted growth of stablecoins and AI-driven payment tools in Q2 while reporting $8.68 billion in revenue and an $81 million crypto-related earnings adjustment.

Global payments giant PayPal highlighted stablecoins and artificial intelligence-driven payment tools as part of its second-quarter strategy while crypto assets remained part of its earnings reconciliation.

PayPal reported Q2 earnings of $1.26 per share on Tuesday, compared with $1.30 per share in the same period last year and below analysts’ $1.28 estimate. Revenue reached $8.68 billion, up from $8.29 billion a year earlier and above the $8.47 billion analyst consensus.

The company also recorded an $81 million non-GAAP adjustment related to gains and losses from strategic investments and crypto assets held for investment. PayPal said it excludes gains and losses from strategic investments and crypto assets held for investment from non-GAAP results because it does not actively trade those assets or rely on them to fund ongoing operations.

In its Q2 investor presentation, PayPal said it is expanding into agentic payments, stablecoins, identity and biometric technologies by leveraging its payments network, risk infrastructure and trust capabilities. The company also said its PayPal World platform facilitated about $200 million in total payment volume between Venmo and PayPal.

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