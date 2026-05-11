Bitcoin looks set for another blockbuster week, but potential resistance at $84,000 could complicate the rally. Will altcoin consolidation continue?

Key points:

Bitcoin is struggling to rise above $84,000, but the bulls remain in control as long as the price remains above the 20-day EMA.

Several major altcoins have pulled back, indicating that the bears remain sellers on rallies.

Bitcoin (BTC) has pulled back at the start of the week, but the bulls are trying to maintain the price above $81,500. Crypto sentiment platform Santiment said in a recent report that the current ratio of bullish to bearish comments on social media is 1.5:1. That suggests the current up move may not have much legs, as rallies supported by a confident crowd tend to fizzle out faster than those amid growing skepticism.

A negative sign for BTC is that it is facing rejection at the 200-day exponential moving average ($82,039). Since November 2025, every rejection at the 200-day EMA has been followed by sharp drawdowns of between 25% and 36%. If history repeats itself, BTC may see a 30% drawdown toward $56,000.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

However, it is not all gloom and doom for the bulls. US spot BTC exchange-traded funds have recorded six consecutive weeks of net inflows, the longest such streak since August 2025. That suggests investors anticipate the recovery to continue.

Could BTC and the major altcoins stage a turnaround? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

S&P 500 Index price prediction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) continued its uptrend, rising to a new all-time high of 7,423 at the time of writing the article on Monday. That shows the bulls are firmly in command.

SPX daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A minor risk to the continuation of the uptrend is the overbought level on the relative strength index (RSI). That suggests the markets have run up sharply in the near term and may enter a consolidation or correction.

The support to watch out for on the downside is the 20-day EMA (7,169). If the price rebounds off the 20-day EMA with force, it signals that the uptrend remains intact.

The first sign of weakness will be a close below the 20-day EMA. That clears the path for a drop to the 7,002 level.

US Dollar Index price prediction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) failing to rise above the 20-day EMA (98.40) suggests that bears continue to exert pressure.

DXY daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to strengthen their position by pulling the price below the 97.74 level. If they succeed, the index may slump toward the 96.21 support. That suggests the index may extend its stay inside the 95.55 to 100.54 range for some more time.

Buyers will have to drive the price above the 50-day simple moving average (99) to signal a comeback. The index may then attempt a rally to the stiff overhead resistance at 100.54. Buyers will have to overcome the barrier at 100.54 to signal the start of a new uptrend.

Bitcoin price prediction

Buyers once again failed to propel BTC above $84,000, indicating that bears have not given up and remain active at higher levels.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The pullback is expected to find support at the 20-day EMA ($78,852). If that happens, the bulls will again attempt to overcome the $84,000 barrier. If they can pull it off, the BTC/USDT pair may ascend to $92,000 and subsequently to $97,924. Such a move suggests that the BTC price may have bottomed out at $60,000.

On the contrary, if the price continues lower and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it signals profit-booking by short-term buyers. The pair may tumble toward the 50-day SMA ($74,191) and then toward the support line.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) is struggling to rise to the $2,465 overhead resistance, indicating a lack of demand at higher levels.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to take advantage of the situation and pull the ETH price below the moving averages. If they do that, the ETH/USDT pair may slump to the support line of the ascending channel pattern.

Conversely, if the price moves sharply above the moving averages, it signals demand at lower levels. That increases the likelihood of a break above the $2,465 level. The pair may then reach the resistance line. Buyers will be back in the driver’s seat on a close above the resistance line.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) turned down from the downtrend line on Monday, indicating that bears are attempting to keep the price within the descending channel.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

However, the long tail on the candlestick shows buying on dips. If the XRP price turns up from the current level or the moving averages, the prospects of a break above the downtrend line increase. The XRP/USDT pair may then rally to the $1.61 resistance. Sellers are expected to defend the $1.61 level with all their might, as a close above it signals a potential trend change. The pair may then march to $2.

Conversely, a break below the moving averages may pull the pair to the $1.27 support. This is a vital level to watch, as a drop below $1.27 could sink the pair to $1.11.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) has turned down from $666, indicating that the bears are vigorously defending the $687 resistance.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($635) is the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. If the price turns up from the 20-day EMA, the bulls will again attempt to thrust the BNB/USDT pair above the $687 level. If they succeed, the BNB price may surge to $730 and then to $790.

Sellers are likely to have other plans. They will strive to pull the price below the moving averages, keeping the pair inside the $570 to $687 range for a few more days.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) reached near the $98 overhead resistance on Sunday, where the bears are mounting a solid defense.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the SOL price moves above the 20-day EMA ($88), it signals positive sentiment. The bulls will then attempt to clear the $98 hurdle again. If they can pull it off, the SOL/USDT pair may soar to $117. There is resistance at $106, but it is likely to be crossed.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down and breaks below the moving averages. That suggests the pair may continue to oscillate between $76 and $98 for some more time.

Related: XRP metrics line up bull signals for ‘full-scale rally’ to $2

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the 20-day EMA ($0.10) on Sunday, but the bulls are struggling to sustain the higher levels.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to pull the price below the 20-day EMA. If they manage to do that, the DOGE/USDT pair may remain within the $0.09-$0.12 range for a while longer.

The next trending move is expected to begin on a close above $0.12 or below $0.09. If bulls drive DOGE above the $0.12 resistance, the pair may rally to $0.14, then to $0.16. Alternatively, a close below the $0.09 support opens the door to a drop to $0.08, then $0.06.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) once again turned down from the $43.76 to $45.77 zone, indicating that the bears are aggressively defending the zone.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 50-day SMA ($40.50) is the critical support to watch out for on the downside. If the HYPE price breaks below the 50-day SMA, the correction may deepen to $38.70 and then to $35.75. Such a move suggests that the HYPE/USDT pair may have topped out in the short term.

Buyers will have to push the price above the overhead zone to signal the resumption of the uptrend. The pair may then skyrocket to $50 and later to $51.43.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) has been consolidating between $0.31 and $0.22, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($0.26) is likely to act as support on the way down. If the ADA price rebounds off the 20-day EMA, the possibility of a rally to $0.31 increases. A new uptrend may begin if bulls conquer the $0.31 level.

Instead, if the ADA/USDT pair turns down from the current level or the overhead resistance and breaks below the moving averages, it suggests that the range-bound action may extend for a few more days.



