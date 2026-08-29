Tokenized equities saw a sharp rise in onchain activity as active addresses and holders more than doubled over the past month.

Tokenized stock activity surged over the past 30 days, with monthly transfer volume climbing more than 415% to $29.5 billion, according to data from RWA.xyz.

Monthly active addresses rose more than 209% to around 1.3 million, while the number of tokenized stock holders climbed 167% to 2.36 million over the same period. The total value of tokenized stocks distributed onchain also rose 1.45% over the past 30 days to $2.54 billion, up roughly 637% from $344 million a year ago.

Tokenized stock activity accelerated in August. Source: RWA.xyz

Securitize Corp. was the largest individual tokenized stock tracked by RWA.xyz at about $163 million, followed by Strategy PP Variable xStock at $136 million and an Ondo-tokenized version of Circle Internet Group at $109 million.

By platform, Ondo led with $842.8 million in distributed value, followed by Kraken’s xStocks at $609.3 million and Binance’s bStocks at $599.9 million. Together, the three accounted for roughly 81% of the market.

Related: Arcus launches tokenized perp positions on Robinhood Chain

Tokenized equities move deeper into crypto platforms

The surge in activity comes as crypto platforms introduce new ways for investors to trade, hold and use tokenized equities onchain.

On Aug. 24, Coinbase’s tokenized US stocks went live on Base, allowing eligible non-US users to trade the assets around the clock and use them across decentralized finance applications. The B20 tokens include companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Meta and Alphabet and can be held in self-custody wallets.

Source: Base

A day later, Bitwise launched automated portfolios built from Coinbase’s tokenized stocks, allowing eligible non-US investors to follow preset strategies while keeping the underlying assets in their own wallets. The initial portfolios target the “Magnificent Seven,” robotics and artificial intelligence sectors.

Other platforms have also expanded how tokenized stocks can be used. In July, Bybit added tokenized shares of Nvidia, Apple, Tesla and other US companies as collateral for margin loans, while Robinhood-backed DEX Arcus launched more than 95 stock tokens and perpetual markets on Robinhood Chain.

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