Defunct crypto protocols targeted

SlowMist's estimate of total crypto losses from blockchain hacks. Source: SlowMist
On June 14, hackers exploited a smart contract vulnerability to steal $2.1 million from the Aztec Connect, which had been shut down since March 2023.
Five days later, a smart contract on the decentralized exchange mySwap was exploited for $300,000, even after the mySwap user interface had been closed to new liquidity deposits for more than six months.
A more fortunate event took place in May, when a white hat, known as “0xflorent,” helped recover 1,003 Ether (ETH) worth over $1.72 million from 48 investors involved in the Hong Coin (HONG) initial coin offering in 2016.
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The ICO failed to launch after missing its funding target, and the funds remained locked in the smart contract due to a bug in the auto-refund function.
The work doesn’t stop with hardening the codebase and infrastructure, Redbord said, explaining that the broader industry and regulators need to continue finding ways to mitigate malicious cyberactivity from North Korea and disrupt Chinese money laundering networks:
“Protocols can lock their doors, but someone still has to go after the actor breaking in.”
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