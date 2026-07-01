Source: BitMEX
Bitget adopted a similar model in June by integrating Fireblocks Off Exchange. The integration allows institutional clients to execute trades from MPC-based wallets while keeping assets in trader-controlled collateral vaults rather than transferring them onto the exchange. According to Bitget, the platform can verify that trading accounts are fully collateralized in real time without taking custody of client assets.
KuCoin Institutional also expanded its institutional custody offering earlier in the year, integrating Ceffu's MirrorX platform in January. The system allows institutional clients to trade while keeping digital assets in third-party custody, with funds mirrored for trading and settled offchain every four hours.
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