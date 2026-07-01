The integration addresses one of the biggest obstacles keeping institutional capital on the sidelines of crypto markets: exchange counterparty risk.

Anchorage Digital has integrated its off-exchange settlement platform with Binance, allowing institutional clients to trade on the exchange while keeping their crypto and cash in qualified custody at the federally chartered US crypto bank rather than depositing assets directly onto Binance.

Under the arrangement, institutions can use crypto assets or US dollar deposits held with Anchorage as collateral to meet Binance's margin requirements without first transferring those assets onto the exchange. The companies said the model separates custody from trade execution, allowing assets to remain with an independent custodian until settlement.

The service is initially available to select institutional clients and marks the first off-exchange settlement implementation for Anchorage Digital's Atlas platform, which the company said is designed to support institutional trading, settlement, lending and collateral management through custody-based infrastructure.

The collaboration addresses one of the biggest obstacles keeping institutional capital on the sidelines of crypto markets: exchange counterparty risk. By eliminating the traditional requirement to pre-fund trades, this could bring crypto trading closer to the custody-and-execution model long used in traditional financial markets.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

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Crypto exchanges expand off-exchange settlement offerings

Off-exchange settlement has gained traction among institutional crypto trading platforms in 2026.

In April, BitMEX partnered with Zodia Custody to let institutional clients trade derivatives while keeping collateral in segregated custody rather than on the exchange. Under the BitMEX integration, traders can access perpetual swaps and futures while collateral remained in Zodia's custody and was mirrored for trading.

BitMEX said the structure eliminated the need to prefund exchange accounts while improving capital efficiency and reducing operational risks associated with moving assets between custody and trading venues.

Source: BitMEX

Bitget adopted a similar model in June by integrating Fireblocks Off Exchange. The integration allows institutional clients to execute trades from MPC-based wallets while keeping assets in trader-controlled collateral vaults rather than transferring them onto the exchange. According to Bitget, the platform can verify that trading accounts are fully collateralized in real time without taking custody of client assets.

KuCoin Institutional also expanded its institutional custody offering earlier in the year, integrating Ceffu's MirrorX platform in January. The system allows institutional clients to trade while keeping digital assets in third-party custody, with funds mirrored for trading and settled offchain every four hours.

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