Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has launched a corporate political action committee (PAC), entering election financing as debates over AI policy intensify in Washington.

The company filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission on Friday to establish “AnthroPAC,” an employee-funded PAC that will collect voluntary contributions from staff. The filing lists Anthropic as the “connected organization,” with the committee structured as a “separate segregated fund” and registered as a lobbyist-affiliated PAC.

Under US law, individual contributions are capped at $5,000 per election cycle per candidate and must be disclosed through public filings.

Anthropic launches PAC. Source: FEC

Anthropic said the PAC is expected to support candidates from both major parties. However, some have questioned whether the effort will remain politically balanced.

Related: CFTC Chair Selig says blockchain could help verify AI-generated content

Anthropic clashes with Pentagon over AI use in weapons

The move comes as Anthropic faces mounting friction with the Pentagon over the use of its AI systems. In February, the Defense Department designated the firm a supply chain risk after it opposed the use of its technology in fully autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

Anthropic has challenged that designation in court, arguing it reflects retaliation against what it described as a protected viewpoint. A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the measure and paused broader restrictions tied to the dispute.

The company has already been active in political funding this cycle, including a $20 million contribution to Public First Action, a group focused on advancing AI safety efforts.

Related: David Sacks’ 130-day term as Trump’s crypto and AI czar has ended

Google backs $5B Texas data center for Anthropic

As Cointelegraph reported, Google is preparing to support a multibillion-dollar data center project in Texas leased to Anthropic, as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates.

The project, operated by Nexus Data Centers, could exceed $5 billion in its initial phase, with Google expected to provide construction loans while banks compete to arrange additional financing.

Magazine: Bitcoin may take 7 years to upgrade to post-quantum — BIP-360 co-author