Arbitrum to pass proposal to deploy 6,000 ETH for yield

Joint proposal to release funds frozen by Arbitrum’s security council. Source: Snapshot.org
Subject to a binding onchain governance vote, the funds would be released in a designated recovery address ‘0xf22’ in a 3-of-4 Gnosis Safe (SAFE) with signers from Aave Labs, Kelp DAO, Certora and EtherFi.
However, even if the final governance proposal passes, rsETH’s backing is still facing a shortfall of about 76,127 rsETH, currently worth about $174.5 million. The proposal argued that even partially restoring rsETH’s backing will help stabilize market conditions in the broader DeFi ecosystem.
Cointelegraph reached out to Arbitrum and Aave for comment on the next steps in the governance process and the proposed timeline for restoring rsETH’s backing.
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The Arbitrum DAO is also poised to approve a separate proposal to move 6,000 ETH, currently worth about $14 million, from the DAO treasury into its Treasury Management Portfolio.
The proposal increases the planned ETH allocation from 5,000 ETH to 6,000 ETH after forum feedback, according to the Arbitrum governance forum. It also seeks to transfer about $150,000 worth of idle USDC into the portfolio to generate additional yield
More than 99.9% of voting power was in favor of the proposal, representing 185.7 million ARB tokens, while 0.1%, or 266,930 ARB, abstained. The voting window is scheduled to close Friday at 2:22 pm UTC, according to Tally.
Proposal to transfer 6,000 ETH to Arbitrum DAO’s portfolio. Source: alt.gov.arbitrum.foundation.
The 6,000 ETH allocated to yield strategies is projected to generate an additional 288 ETH worth about $625,000 in the next year, assuming an ETH price of $2,200, based on the current 30-day-average annualized rate.
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