Could AI IPOs drain crypto market liquidity ahead of Q3 2026?

Source: Arthur Hayes
HYPE fell 8.4% to $65, while NEAR fell 17.4% to $2.34 over the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data.
HYPE and NEAR, one-month chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Hayes’s selling comes as investors eagerly anticipate three long-awaited AI company initial public offerings (IPOs), including from ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Anthropic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
SpaceX reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO in early April, with anonymous sources saying that the IPO could be finalized as early as June. SpaceX filed an S-1 registration statement in May, as part of its bid to become a public company on June 12.
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Anthropic reportedly selected Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to lead its IPO and is weighing going public as soon as October, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
OpenAI IPO on prediction market by odds. Source: Polymarket.com
OpenAI has also been preparing a confidential IPO filing and could go public as early as September, Reuters reported on May 20.
While the timeline is still unclear, 74% of traders expect OpenAI’s IPO to occur by December 31, while only 35% expect it to occur before September 30, data from prediction market Polymarket shows.
Still, some industry participants worry that the AI IPOs could spell bad news for Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency markets, as the growing interest in the offerings may drain more liquidity from the cryptocurrency market.
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