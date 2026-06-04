Polymarket’s dispute resolution system raises concerns

Polymarket dispute on Strategy selling Bitcoin by May 31. Source: Betmoar
“Prediction markets should price what happens, not how the oracle will reinterpret rules after the fact,” as resolution integrity “trumps any single outcome,” said Galaxy Research in a Wednesday X post, adding:
“We outline clear fixes: lock criteria at listing, deterministic resolution for verifiable events, and structural changes ahead of CFTC regulation.”
Galaxy also disclosed a financial interest in the market, adding that it bought “yes” shares as part of its strategy to routinely hedge prediction market positions.
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The largest vote in the dispute came from blockchain wallet borntoolate.eth, which held 3.11 million UMA tokens, followed by Kevin Chan with wallet "0xd2a," who held 1.53 million tokens.
Dispute resolution can be profitable for large token holders. Wallet borntoolate.eth netted over $299,000 from voting on event contract disputes, while the Kevin Chan-tagged wallet bagged over $370,000.
UMA token holders who voted on the disputed Strategy market. Source: Betmoar
Critics also pointed to earlier disputed Polymarket resolutions as evidence of broader concerns with UMA’s token-weighted voting model.
An event contract on whether Ukraine agrees to US President Donald Trump’s mineral deal before April 2025 was resolved as “yes” in March, following two rounds of disputes, despite the agreement being signed only on April 30.
Multiple users called it a “governance attack and whale manipulation but Polymarket did nothing with it,” commented Polymarket trader fr1ko.eth in a Tuesday X post.
The developments come a day after nine Democratic Party lawmakers in the US House of Representatives called on the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate how prediction markets advertise to customers and how they present themselves to regulators.
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