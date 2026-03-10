Bitcoin staking infrastructure developer Babylon Labs has integrated with Ledger, a cryptocurrency hardware wallet maker, in a move that could make it easier for holders to put their Bitcoin (BTC) to work in financial applications without giving up self-custody.

In a Tuesday announcement, the companies said Ledger signers will be used for Babylon’s Trustless Bitcoin Vaults, also known as BTCVaults. The vaults allow BTC holders to lock their tokens into programmable contracts governed by onchain conditions while retaining self-custody of the underlying asset.

Ledger devices will act as the secure signing layer for BTCVault transactions, enabling users to authorize vault interactions directly from their hardware wallet.

The feature relies on Ledger’s Clear Signing technology, which displays human-readable transaction details on the device screen so users can verify exactly what they are approving before signing. The approach is designed to reduce the risk of signing malicious or opaque transactions, a common concern in crypto workflows.

The tie-up is significant given Ledger’s scale as a hardware wallet provider, with the company reporting more than 8 million devices sold globally. As Cointelegraph recently reported, Ledger is said to be in talks with major financial institutions about a US initial public offering.

Digital asset vaults growth surges

Self-custodial vaults are emerging as a growing use case in digital assets as users look for ways to put their crypto to work without relinquishing control of their funds.

Unlike traditional custodial platforms, where assets are deposited with an exchange or intermediary, vaults are typically governed by programmable conditions that allow users to retain ownership while participating in lending, staking or yield strategies.

Vault strategies have gained traction in decentralized finance. Protocols such as Yearn Finance popularized the concept through automated yield vaults that allocate user deposits across lending and liquidity markets.

More recently, messaging platform Telegram introduced vault-style yield products within its integrated crypto wallet, allowing users to deposit assets such as Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and Tether’s USDt (USDT) into structured strategies designed to generate returns.

Institutional players are also joining the fray. Asset manager Bitwise recently collaborated with DeFi lending protocol Morpho to curate onchain vault strategies designed to generate yield through overcollateralized lending markets.

