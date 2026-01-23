French crypto hardware wallet provider Ledger is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, which may value the company at more than $4 billion.

Ledger is in talks with bankers at Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Barclays about a potential US listing, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In November 2025, Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier said the company was planning fundraising or a listing in New York, noting that money for crypto was “certainly not in Europe.”

If confirmed, the IPO talks would underscore rising demand for crypto storage solutions amid a surge in crypto hacks, with over $3.4 billion stolen in 2025, according to Chainalysis.

Ledger posts record year amid rising crypto hacks

Founded in Paris in 2014, Ledger is one of the largest makers of crypto hardware wallets — physical, USB-like devices that store private keys offline to help protect holdings from online hacks and malware.

Against this backdrop of increasing crypto theft, Ledger had a record year in 2025, with revenue hitting “triple-digit millions.”

Crypto funds stolen in the largest attacks in 2025 were 1,000 times larger than those stolen in a typical crypto hack, surpassing even the 2021 bull market peak. Source: Chainalysis

“We’re being hacked more and more every day [...] hacking of your bank accounts, of your crypto, and it’s not going to get better next year and the year after that,” Ledger CEO Gauthier said in late 2025.

Related: New SEC submissions press on self-custody and DeFi regulation

Ledger declined to confirm the report about a potential US IPO when contacted by Cointelegraph.

The FT’s report came a day after BitGo, one of the world’s largest crypto custody providers, went public on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

According to NYSE data, BitGo shares (BTGO) opened at $22.40, or 24% up from the IPO price of $18, surging to as high as $24.50 on the first day of trading.

YZi Labs, a venture capital company linked to the former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, subsequently announced a strategic investment in BitGo’s IPO.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026



