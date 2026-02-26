Telegram’s built-in crypto wallet has introduced a feature that allows users to earn returns on major cryptocurrencies inside the messaging app.

The update introduces vaults in TON Wallet, a self-custodial wallet integrated within Wallet in Telegram, enabling users to hold, send and earn on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether’s USDt (USDT) without leaving the chat interface, according to a Thursday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

“At Wallet in Telegram, our mission is to transform digital assets from complex concepts into practical tools for everyday life,” said Andrew Rogozov, CEO of The Open Platform and Wallet in Telegram.

The system runs on decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure provided by lending network Morpho, the TON ecosystem’s execution layer TAC (TON Applications Chain) and strategy provider Re7. The tools operate in the background, while users interact with a simple interface similar to a typical app wallet, per the announcement.

Telegram aims to simplify DeFi earning

Wallet in Telegram said the goal is to make earning on crypto easier for everyday users by removing the technical steps normally associated with DeFi services, which often require multiple wallets, network bridges and external applications.

The vault strategies generate variable returns and allow users to keep control of their funds through self-custody, the announcement said. USDT vaults offer dollar-denominated earning strategies with different risk levels, while BTC and ETH vaults extend the same functionality to two of the largest cryptocurrencies, according to the announcement.

“The goal is to make onchain yield accessible in the simplest possible way — directly inside a self-custodial wallet embedded in a mainstream consumer app. We’re lowering the barrier to DeFi strategies by packaging advanced yield strategies in a product that is native to Telegram,” a spokesperson for Wallet in Telegram told Cointelegraph.

Wallet in Telegram also plans to support direct deposits of native Bitcoin and Ether, which will automatically appear in wrapped form within the TON ecosystem to enable transfers and earning features.

Wallet in Telegram claims to have more than 150 million registered users.

TON launches crypto payments toolkit for merchants

Earlier this month, the TON Foundation introduced TON Pay, a payments software development kit that lets merchants and Telegram Mini App developers accept cryptocurrency directly within Telegram.

Telegram significantly increased its operating revenue in 2025, reporting $870 million in the first half of the year, a 65% increase from $525 million a year earlier. Roughly $300 million of the revenue came from exclusivity agreements tied to its associated cryptocurrency Toncoin (TON).

