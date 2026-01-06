Cryptocurrency-friendly messenger Telegram boosted its operating revenue in 2025 as it explores a potential initial public offering (IPO).

Telegram’s revenues hit $870 million in the first half of 2025, up 65% from $525 million a year earlier, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unaudited financial statements.

About a third of that, or $300 million, came from “exclusivity agreements,” linked to earnings related to Telegram-connected cryptocurrency Toncoin (TON).

The report also said that $500 million of Telegram’s bonds have been frozen in Russia’s central securities depository due to Western sanctions, the FT said, citing anonymous sources.

Telegram reportedly sells $450 million in TON

Telegram posted a net loss of more than $220 million in H1 2025, compared with a $334 net profit in the first half of the previous year. The company targets $2 billion in revenue in 2025.

The loss reportedly came from Telegram having to write down the value of its holdings in Toncoin, which lost 69% of its value in 2025, according to CoinGecko.

Toncoin (TON) price chart in 2025. Source: CoinGecko

“The company told investors it had sold more than $450 million in Toncoin in the year to date,” the report said.

By publishing time, the amount would account for about 10% of TON’s market capitalization of $4.6 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

Telegram denies exposure to Russia

The financial details came alongside Telegram bonds in Russia worth half a billion dollars being reportedly immobilized due to Western sanctions.

A spokesperson for Telegram told Cointelegraph that $500 million figure refers to a bond issue from 2021, adding that its latest bond offering did not include any participation from Russia.

Telegram is not dependent on Russia or Russian capital and does not face bond-related issues due to sanctions.

Telegram launched several bond offerings in recent years, including a $1.7 billion convertible bond offering issued in May 2025. The sale reportedly featured existing backers, including investment giant BlackRock and Abu Dhabi’s investment firm Mubadala.

According to FT sources, Telegram bought back most of the bonds maturing in 2026.

The report comes amid Telegram CEO Pavel Durov remaining under formal investigation in France over the platform’s alleged failure to address criminality, including child abuse content.

In a recent call with some bondholders, Telegram reportedly said it continued to cooperate with authorities regarding Durov’s case and that it needed more resolution before the company could proceed with a public market listing.

Cointelegraph approached Telegram for comment regarding its 2025 financial details, TON holdings, and the reported bond freeze in Russia, but had not received a response by publication.

