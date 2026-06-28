MiCA winners are less clear than expected

Binance led tracked exchanges in weekly net outflows. Source: DefiLlama
Binance recorded $1.96 billion in daily net outflows on Wednesday, when it announced the withdrawal of its MiCA license application in Greece. The exchange then saw another $2.52 billion and $1.46 billion in net outflows over the following two days.
The scale of outflows is not unusual for Binance, which regularly records billions of dollars in daily inflows and outflows. The data also does not identify the geographic origin of the fund movements.
The outflows came during the final week before the European Union's MiCA transition deadline. Starting July 1, Binance will restrict onboarding and some services for affected EU users.
Daily net flows in the billions of dollars are not unusual for Binance. Source: DefiLlama
Several rival exchanges have sought to attract Binance users ahead of the bloc’s deadline.
OKX, one of the most vocal exchanges courting Binance users, recorded $285.5 million in net inflows over the same period, according to DefiLlama's tracking of exchange reserve wallets, including those disclosed through proof-of-reserves programs. The exchange received MiCA authorization in Malta in January 2025.
However, OKX was third in weekly net inflows, behind Bitget’s $710 million and Bitfinex’s $400 million. Neither exchange appears on the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) interim MiCA register, which was last updated on Friday.
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CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn recently told Cointelegraph that euro trading accounts for just 1% of Binance’s spot volume, which may limit potential MiCA-related setbacks for the exchange.
However, Binance’s public messaging is that the company intends to continue pursuing a MiCA license, despite being on pace to miss the July 1 buzzer.
“As for Binance and Europe, we take this market seriously. It's a small part of our business, but an important one, and we're committed to the EU and our customers there,” Yi He, a co-founder of the exchange, said on Friday.
Meanwhile, Binance has started telling some EU users to move funds to self-custodial wallets or other exchanges.
A Binance representative told Cointelegraph that the restrictions vary depending on users’ jurisdictions and that no action is required for users not served through a local registered entity.
ESMA said in a June 23 statement that crypto service providers unlicensed by July 1 must take “immediate steps” to wind down EU activities, and limit services to actions to sell, transfer, relocate assets or close positions.
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