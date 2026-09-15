The crypto exchange is expanding its traditional finance offerings with 11 US-listed exchange-traded funds focused on US Treasurys and investment-grade bonds.

Binance has launched a wealth management service offering access to 11 US-listed exchange-traded funds focused on short-term US Treasurys and investment-grade bonds.

The new Binance Earn offering groups the ETFs into cash management, steady income and yield enhancement products based on investment horizons ranging from less than six months to more than a year.

Users can browse the available ETFs and place orders through Binance Earn, with purchases processed through the exchange’s stock trading service. Binance said investors receive the economic benefits of the shares, including price movements and cash distributions.

Unlike tokenized stocks, users purchase actual ETF shares through the service. Binance provides the interface, while Nest Trading routes the orders to Alpaca Securities, which executes the trades and holds the securities.

The arrangement allows Binance users to access traditional securities through the same platform they use for crypto, while the underlying assets remain within conventional brokerage infrastructure.

The wealth management service is the latest expansion of Binance’s TradFi business. Earlier this month, the exchange added physically settled options on more than 1,000 US stocks and ETFs, building on its existing equities offering of more than 7,000 stocks and ETFs.

More than 80% of respondents in a PwC survey last year believe tokenization will boost global reach and 24/7 accessibility within the ETF market over the next three years.

Source: PwC Global ETF Survey 2025





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