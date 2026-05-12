Binance’s efforts to stop AI scams. Source: Binance
Binance said it has implemented computer vision to detect fake payment proofs and real-time language analysis to detect scam patterns, while also integrating the technology on the identity verification side to counter "increasingly sophisticated deepfakes and synthetic identities."
"AI-driven decisioning now powers 57% of fraud controls, contributing to a 60%-70% reduction in card fraud rates compared to industry benchmarks," Binance said.
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