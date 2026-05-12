Binance says it prevented $10.53 billion in user losses and blacklisted 36,000 malicious addresses, with AI now powering over half of its fraud controls.

Crypto exchange Binance says its AI-powered security tools helped prevent more than $10 billion in user losses from scams and fraud between early 2025 and March 2026.

Binance said in a blog post on Monday that it had protected more than 5.4 million users from fraud between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 after rolling out over 24 AI-driven initiatives and more than 100 models.

“AI-powered scams and exploits are accelerating,” Binance said. “The barrier to entry for scam perpetrators is falling fast, with AI accelerating the drop. What once required technical expertise can now be executed for next to nothing and at scale.”

Scams and exploits have plagued crypto as highly organized threat actors have adopted AI to create more sophisticated attacks. The FBI reported in April that US citizens lost $11 billion worth of crypto to scams, with the impersonation of government officials or crypto companies being a key avenue used to dupe victims.

“AI is amplifying social engineering at an unprecedented level, powering deepfakes, phishing bots, fake platforms, voice cloning and impersonation across chat applications, exploiting trust and urgency,” Binance said.

Binance said that over the 15 months through March, it helped prevent $10.53 billion in user losses and blacklisted 36,000 malicious addresses through AI-integrated security systems.

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In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the exchange said it “intercepted 22.9 million scam and phishing attempts,” saving $1.98 billion worth of user funds.

Binance’s efforts to stop AI scams. Source: Binance

Binance said it has implemented computer vision to detect fake payment proofs and real-time language analysis to detect scam patterns, while also integrating the technology on the identity verification side to counter "increasingly sophisticated deepfakes and synthetic identities."

"AI-driven decisioning now powers 57% of fraud controls, contributing to a 60%-70% reduction in card fraud rates compared to industry benchmarks," Binance said.

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