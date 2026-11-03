Binance’s list of assets planned for withdrawal. Source: Binance
On Monday, Binance said it also reopened withdrawals for several fiat currencies, including the US dollar, United Arab Emirates dirham, Vietnamese dong, Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah, adding to a list of 23 other currencies already available for withdrawal.
Data from DefiLlama shows outflows from the crypto exchange have slowed since Sunday, with net outflows on Monday at $2.57 billion, compared to $6.1 billion the day before.
In a separate security reminder, Binance warned that scammers could exploit the phased reopening by impersonating the exchange and offering accelerated withdrawals, sell priority processing, help users claim compensation or direct them to move assets into a purported “Binance vault,” the exchange said.
“Anyone promising to expedite it for a fee is scamming you,” Binance said.
Related: Binance net outflows surge to $5.8B as withdrawals resume after record hack