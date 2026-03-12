Binance.US, the US affiliate of crypto exchange Binance, has named compliance lawyer Stephen Gregory as CEO as the company looks to re-expand in the country.

The company said on Wednesday that Gregory took over from former CEO Norman Reed on March 9, who will now serve in an advisory role.

Gregory is the former CEO of crypto exchange Currency.com and previously served as compliance chief and counsel at CEX.IO and as a compliance officer for Gemini.

“I am honored to lead the Binance.US team as we write the next chapter for the best platform for U.S. crypto investors,” Gregory said. “The Binance.US brand is extremely powerful, with a founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who has continuously advocated to make the US the crypto capital of the world.”

Stephen Gregory appearing on “The Wolf Of All Streets Podcast” in 2023, when he was CEO of Currency.com. Source: YouTube

Binance.US once sat in legal hot water for years after it was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2023, alleging it failed to register as an exchange, among other charges.

However, the SEC dismissed its case against the company with prejudice in May, adding to one of many crypto enforcement actions the agency has recanted under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Binance.US hints at expanded offerings

It was also just over a year ago that Binance.US reinstated US dollar deposits and withdrawals after operating as a crypto-only exchange following the SEC lawsuit.

Related: Binance sues Wall Street Journal amid report of DOJ Iran probe

The past year has also seen the company launch products to expand its rewards and staking offering, as well as a referral program.

Binance.US said in its latest announcement that it plans to continue expanding its crypto staking product and will introduce services around decentralized finance and tokenized assets.

It follows other crypto exchanges that have begun to offer products outside of solely trading, offering digital assets tied to stocks and enticing customers with various ways to earn yield.

Magazine: When privacy and AML laws conflict — Crypto projects’ impossible choice