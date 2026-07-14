US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their largest single-day outflows in July, with $424.66 million leaving the funds, reversing a brief return to positive weekly flows.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to outflows, reversing the previous week’s short-lived return to positive flows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $424.66 million in net outflows on Monday, marking their biggest single-day withdrawal in July so far, according to SoSoValue data.

The latest outflow reversed last week’s $197.4 million new inflows, which had briefly ended an eight-week run of weekly withdrawals and raised hopes that institutional demand was recovering.

The renewed selling leaves ETF demand fragile after a record outflow month in June, even as some onchain data show large Bitcoin holders accumulating.

Bitcoin ETFs log $5.8 billion in net outflows this year

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded roughly $5.8 billion in net outflows so far this year, with the latest withdrawals adding to a broader period of selling pressure.

June marked the largest monthly net outflow in history, with investors pulling $4.51 billion from the funds.

Daily flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs since July 1. Source: SoSoValue

Despite ongoing selling pressure, spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to hold significant investor assets, with total net assets standing at $74.79 billion and cumulative net inflows at $50.85 billion as of Monday.

Related: Lyn Alden says Bitcoin needs no savior as Strategy sells $216M of BTC

The funds first crossed the $50 billion cumulative inflow milestone in July 2025, about 18 months after launching in January 2024.

Bitcoin ETF reversal adds to uncertainty over market bottom

The failure of US spot Bitcoin ETFs to extend last week’s inflow streak adds to signs that investors remain cautious, with market observers divided over whether Bitcoin’s downturn is nearing an end or whether more losses are ahead.

CryptoQuant analyst Sunny Mom pointed to mixed signals in the market, with nearly $10 billion in outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs since Oct. 11, 2025, suggesting weak institutional demand, while the number of new Bitcoin whales has continued to grow.

Source: Kyledoops

“A definitive, broad-based market bottom has yet to be confirmed,” Sunny Mom wrote in an update on Thursday, noting that whale accumulation could help limit further downside but does not yet signal a sustained recovery.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

Bitcoin traded at $62,589 at publishing time, roughly 30% below its level at the start of the year, according to CoinGecko data.

Magazine: Bitcoin nearing late stages of bear market: Jamie Coutts, Real Vision