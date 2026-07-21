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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs post five-day inflow streak, longest since May

Latest NewsPublishedJul 21, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $227 million in inflows as BTC climbed above $65,000, extending their longest winning streak since early May.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted their fifth consecutive day of net inflows, marking their longest winning streak in nearly three months.

Bitcoin ETFs attracted $226.9 million in net inflows on Monday, the strongest daily inflows since July 6, bringing total net inflows over the five-day streak to about $727.3 million, according to data provider SoSoValue.

The five-session streak is the longest run of consecutive inflows since a six-session stretch from April 30 through May 5. Monday’s inflows reduced year-to-date net outflows for US spot Bitcoin ETFs to below $5 billion.

Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, said the recent inflows suggest selling pressure may be easing rather than signaling a broad return of institutional demand. He added that Bitcoin would need to break and hold above the $65,000–$65,500 range to strengthen the case for a sustained uptrend.

At the time of publication, BTC traded at $65,879, up 3.3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Related: Bitcoin defies recent tech stocks sell-off: Are bulls eyeing $70K rally?

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