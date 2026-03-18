Centralized crypto exchanges recorded a spike in Bitcoin hourly inflows on Monday as the crypto market rallied, with one analyst warning it could signal selling pressure.

Hourly Bitcoin flows into exchanges spiked to 6,100 BTC on March 16, the highest since Feb. 20, reported head of research at CryptoQuant, Julio Moreno, on Tuesday.

He added that the share of large inflows reached 63% of total inflows, which is the highest since mid-October 2025.

It comes as Bitcoin has rallied around 12% so far this month, hitting a six-week high of around $76,000 on March 17.

Traders often send Bitcoin (BTC) to exchanges in preparation to sell or exchange for stablecoins.

“Historically, spikes in large deposits to exchanges have been associated with increased selling pressure,” the analyst noted.

Bitcoin exchange flows have spiked this week. Source: CryptoQuant

Fed may signal no rate cuts this year

The spike in exchange inflows comes just days before the Federal Reserve’s meeting and rate decision on Wednesday, which can have an impact on crypto sentiment.

However, markets have priced in no changes to the US interest rate this month, with CME futures predicting a 98.9% probability of them remaining the same and only a 1.1% chance that they will be increased.

Related: Trump ups pressure for Fed chair Powell to cut rates ‘right now’

The Fed could even signal no interest rate cuts at all this year in the wake of the US-Iran war and increasing inflation concerns, reported the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Bitcoin realized price resistance at $75,000

Moreno also noted that if Bitcoin continues to rally, it could first find resistance at $75,000.

“These levels represent the lower band of the traders’ onchain Realized Price, which historically acts as price resistance in bear markets,” he said.

The asset came just shy of $75,000 three times on Coinbase over the past 24 hours and hit resistance each time, according to TradingView.

The actual Realized Price, or the average break-even price for active traders, which acted as resistance in October and January, is currently around $84,700.

Bitcoin is facing resistance at the lower band of the onchain RP. Source: CryptoQuant

Magazine: Metaplanet’s Japan Bitcoin bet, Bithumb ordered suspension: Asia Express