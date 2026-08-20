Nine public miners generated $341 million from AI and HPC operations in the first half of 2026 after spending more than $5 billion on capital assets.

Public Bitcoin miners are spending billions chasing artificial intelligence and high-performance computing revenue, though returns have yet to keep pace, underscoring the massive upfront investment required to diversify beyond Bitcoin mining.

In its latest Miner Weekly newsletter, BlocksBridge Consulting reported that a group of 15 Bitcoin miners and AI data-center companies spent a combined $30.7 billion on capital assets in their latest 2026 reporting periods, already 42.6% more than the $21.53 billion they spent throughout 2025.

Among Bitcoin miners specifically, the gap between capital spending and AI revenue remains significant. Nine comparable miners spent $5.11 billion on capital assets during the first half of 2026 while generating just $341.2 million in directly reported AI and HPC revenue — a roughly 15-to-1 capex-to-revenue ratio.

BlocksBridge calculated capital spending based on cash purchases and allocations to hardware, property, equipment and other productive assets, after accounting for proceeds and refunds from asset sales.

Despite the gap, AI and HPC revenue is accelerating. The nine miners generated $205.8 million from those businesses in the second quarter, up 52% quarter-on-quarter, with Core Scientific, TeraWulf and Bitdeer among the companies reporting gains.

Bitcoin miners’ capital expenditures are vastly outpacing AI and HPC revenue so far. Source: Miner Weekly

Related: Public Bitcoin miners cut hashrate 13.4% as AI infrastructure revenue grows

The steep cost of pivoting to AI

AI and data centers have been touted as a way for Bitcoin mining companies to diversify amid challenging conditions in the mining sector, but BlocksBridge’s data shows that the pivot comes with substantial upfront costs.

“Power contracts and available land may give miners a starting advantage, but converting those assets into AI-ready capacity requires substations, buildings, cooling systems, networking equipment and, in some business models, GPUs,” BlocksBridge said.

It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin’s latest price recovery will provide relief for companies that still maintain sizable mining operations.

Bitcoin has surged more than 13% this week and climbed back above $72,000 after the US Treasury said it would at least double the maximum size of its long-term bond buybacks to $4 billion per operation, a move aimed at improving liquidity in the Treasury market that initially pushed yields lower and boosted risk appetite.

In a sign of the pivot to AI and HPC, CoinShares this week announced a change in strategy for its industry tracking exchange-traded fund.

Now branded the CoinShares Bitcoin Mining and Digital Power ETF (WGMI), with $222.4 million in assets under management, the fund’s universe includes 29 holdings drawn from bitcoin miners, data center operators, AI semiconductors, power generation, and HPC, which Coinshares describes as “the businesses powering the digital economy.”

Related: Crypto Biz: Bitcoin’s $116M self-custody wake-up call



