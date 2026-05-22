Bitcoiners now have their eyes set on nation-state adoption

Laszlo Hanyecz in 2010, with the two Papa John's pizzas. Source: Coingecko
Hanyecz’s transaction showed that Bitcoin can be used as a medium of exchange to pay for goods and services in the real world, moving the world's first digital currency from online experimentation to real-world utility.
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In 2024, nation-state adoption of Bitcoin began to capture narrative attention, with the Bitcoin community supporting initiatives like a strategic Bitcoin reserve and tax exemptions for Bitcoin payments.
The Iranian government announced in April 2026 that oil ships crossing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping waterway located in the Persian Gulf, could pay for shipping tolls in Bitcoin, US dollar stablecoins and Chinese yuan.
A timeline of the Iranian government's adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets. Source: Bitcoin Policy Institute
However, there is no onchain evidence of an oil toll being paid in BTC at the time of publication. Instead, Tether’s USDt dollar-pegged stablecoin continues to be the payment method of choice for the tolls, according to Sam Lyman, the head of research at Bitcoin Policy Institute, a digital asset advocacy organization.
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