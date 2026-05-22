Bitcoin headed lower as Wall Street trading began with new record highs for the Dow Jones, while traders warned of weak US demand.

Bitcoin (BTC) faced familiar selling pressure on Friday as US stock markets began setting fresh record highs.

Key points:

Bitcoin and crypto markets diverge from US stocks, with the Dow Jones pushing into price discovery at the Wall Street open.

Analysis sees further potential upside for stocks coming next, including S&P 500 participants.

BTC price action battles weak US demand as Binance buyers take the lead.





Bitcoin slumps at US open while Dow Jones beats records

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD retreating below $77,000 at the Wall Street open, down nearly 1.2% on the day.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



The move continued a trend seen throughout the week where the start of US trading pressured crypto markets.

BTC price action thus diverged from stocks, which began the day with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting fresh all-time highs — a move noticed by US president Donald Trump.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also coiled below new record high levels.

Source: Truth Social



In its latest market commentary, trading resource Mosaic Asset Company argued that conditions could soon favor a broader stock-market push higher.

“The average stock has been diverging negatively to the major indexes, which has been limiting breakout trading opportunities,” it wrote.

“But an oversold breadth condition is already forming, which is also being confirmed by the MACD applied to the stocks trading above their 20-day MA. That could help spark a rally at least in the near-term and see the average stock catch up.”

S&P 500 data with MACD. Source: Mosaic Asset Company



Mosaic referred to the moving average convergence/divergence indicator and stocks’ 20-day simple moving average.



US Bitcoin buyers "unable to keep up" with Binance

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium Index continued to circle monthly lows in a sign of weak US demand.

Related: Bitcoin price record 90-day uptrend 'resembles bull market rally:' New analysis

Source: Cointelegraph/X



Commenting, pseudonymous commentator Exitpump noted that unlike those on Coinbase, Binance traders were “stepping in” as buyers.

“The negative value of the $BTC Coinbase Premium is growing larger,” trader CW wrote on X the day prior alongside data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant.

“US investors are unable to keep up with Binance's buying power.”

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index. Source: CryptoQuant



CW suggested that the actions of Bitcoin whales may mean that current prices become a “buying opportunity.

“Generally, whales utilize negative premiums to accumulate at relatively lower prices. This means that Coinbase whales are in a situation where they can accumulate at slightly lower prices,” they added.