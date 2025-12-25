The Bitcoin community is hopeful for the cryptocurrency to again rally after billionaire Elon Musk predicted that the US economy could experience significant growth by December 2026 at the earliest.

“Double-digit growth is coming within 12 to 18 months,” Musk said in an X post on Tuesday, “If applied intelligence is proxy for economic growth, which it should be, triple-digit is possible in ~5 years.”

Bitcoiners often look to macroeconomic signals, from growth forecasts to central bank policy, as clues for how broader economic trends could impact Bitcoin’s (BTC) price.

US Federal Reserve rate cuts this year have been one catalyst investors have closely watched to assess whether easing financial conditions may lift the price of risk assets.

Bitcoiners back Musk’s prediction

Bitcoin entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano responded that “the world’s richest man is predicting double-digit GDP growth within 18 months. Says over 100% GDP growth is possible if AI fulfills its true potential.”



Meanwhile, Real World Asset (RWA) yield infrastructure provider Oryon Finance said Musk’s predictions are “usually not random noise.”

However, some market watchers questioned the accuracy of Musk’s forecasts. Artem Russakovskii said that Musk’s predictions are not his “strongest suit.”

Bitcoin bear market concerns linger

Others echoed fears of analysts tipping a downslide year for Bitcoin in 2026.

Market commentator Bariksis said in response to Musk’s post that despite his prediction “we are going into a bear market in 2026.”

Veteran trader Peter Brandt and Fidelity researcher Jurrien Timmer both said in December that Bitcoin may land in the $60,000 price range in 2026.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,709 at the time of publication, down 29.89% since reaching new highs of $125,100 on Oct. 5, according to CoinMarketCap.

