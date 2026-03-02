Bitcoin could benefit if artificial intelligence disrupts labor markets or creates volatility that prompts central banks to ease monetary policy, according to Greg Cipolaro, research lead at crypto services firm NYDIG.

Cipolaro said in a research note on Friday that AI may prove to be a “general-purpose technology” such as electricity, and the macroeconomic effects it would have on employment, economic growth and risk appetite will affect Bitcoin (BTC).

“If AI-driven growth occurs alongside expanding liquidity and contained real rates, that backdrop can be supportive for Bitcoin,” Cipolaro said. “But if stronger growth lifts real yields, tightens policy, and reduces the need for monetary accommodation, Bitcoin may face headwinds.”

“Conversely, if AI generates labor disruption or volatility that prompts fiscal expansion and easier monetary policy, the resulting liquidity impulse would likely favor Bitcoin,” he added.

The economy is already seeing the impact of the technology, as companies have cited AI adoption as part of broader restructuring efforts

Jack Dorsey said on Friday that his payments company Block would cut roughly 40% of its staff due to AI, and predicted that many more companies would soon follow suit.

AI transition may be volatile and uneven

Goldman Sachs’ research arm claimed in a report in August that widespread AI adoption could displace up to 7% of the US workforce, but would also likely create new job opportunities.

Related: Crypto VC Paradigm expands into AI, robotics with $1.5B fund: WSJ

Cipolaro acknowledged the transition will “pose challenges,” requiring workflow redesign, new skills, and additional investment. Still, he predicts AI will follow the same “historical pattern” as previous technological advancements.

“The implication is not that disruption will be painless, but that the equilibrium response to new technology has historically been integration, not obsolescence. Society's response to AI will likely follow the same pattern,” he said.

“Firms that integrate it effectively will widen margins and productivity gaps. Workers who adapt will enhance their relevance. Those who resist may fall behind,” Cipolaro added.

AI adoption is also expanding within the crypto industry. In October, crypto exchange Coinbase announced a new tool, Payments MCP, that grants AI agents access to the same on-chain financial tools used by people, with AI and blockchain executives noting that it can be safe but also introduces new risks.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ would be Saylor’s liquidation — Santiment founder