Former Bitkub directors Sakolkorn Sakavee (left) and Thaweesap Rawan. Source: Bangkok Post
The regulator alleged that the omission gave the impression that customer assets remained unchanged and that the exchange had not suffered losses from the attack.
The SEC accused Bitkub and the former directors of violating multiple provisions of Thailand’s digital asset regulations over the alleged false disclosures. The case will now proceed through investigation, possible prosecution and court proceedings.
Bitkub disputed the SEC’s allegations in a post on X, saying the case stems from disclosure decisions made after the May 2021 cyberattack rather than fraudulent conduct. The exchange said it delayed disclosing the wallet compromise to prevent a bank run while it addressed the loss of the stolen assets.
The company said its co-founders later purchased equivalent digital assets to cover the stolen funds, leaving neither the company nor its customers with financial losses. The company added that it has since strengthened its governance, compliance and security systems.
Related: Bank of Thailand targets USDT and cash flows in gray money crackdown
Founded in 2018, Bitkub has emerged as one of the largest crypto exchanges in Thailand. According to CoinGecko, the platform ranks first among Thai crypto exchanges by trust score and had about $712 million in daily trading volume at publishing time.
Source: CoinGecko
In December 2025, Bitkub confirmed to Cointelegraph it was considering an initial public offering (IPO), including a potential listing in Hong Kong.
Cointelegraph reached out to Bitkub for additional comment on the SEC’s complaint and its IPO plans but had not received a response by publication.
Magazine: Binance & OKX users face $1,900 fines in Vietnam, Coinbase in China? Asia Express