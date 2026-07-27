BMX token’s 24-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko
The closure also prompted discussion about whether larger exchanges could acquire smaller competitors.
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao said acquiring a centralized exchange was more complicated than buying other businesses because buyers could inherit security vulnerabilities, including backdoors left by previous teams. He added that acquisitions remain possible but require greater scrutiny.
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