Crypto exchange BitMart said it will wind down operations after its BMX token plunged and users reported withdrawal delays, with platform operations set to end in January.

BitMart will wind down its cryptocurrency exchange, ending all trading services on Aug. 26 before ceasing operations entirely on Jan. 31, 2027.

“After a careful evaluation of the Company’s operating conditions, market environment, and future strategic direction, BitMart has made the difficult decision to commence an orderly wind-down of its trading platform operations,” it said in a Sunday notice.

Under the shutdown plan, BitMart has stopped accepting new user registrations and deposits, while futures trading has entered reduce-only mode and spot markets no longer accept new orders.

BitMart joins a growing list of crypto trading platforms that have announced plans to close shop in recent months. Among them are BitMEX and Dango, which both said this week they would shut down their respective trading platforms.

Related: As BitMEX exits, analysts warn crypto consolidation is accelerating

BMX sinks amid withdrawal complaints

BitMart’s native token, BMX, lost nearly 70% of its value while users reported delayed withdrawals from the exchange.

BMX traded at about $0.09464 at the time of writing, down nearly 70% from about $0.31 late Friday. The token fell as low as $0.1058 early Saturday before extending its losses.

BMX resumes losses after Saturday’s brief recovery, falling below $0.10. Source: CoinGecko

Several users on X reported that withdrawals were taking longer than usual, with some claiming that Tether USDt (USDT) withdrawal requests remained pending for hours.

Arkham data showed wallets attributed to BitMart held about $71 million in crypto assets on Sunday, down from roughly $102 million on July 6. About $41.5 million was in stablecoin banking platform WeFi’s WFI tokens, while the tracked wallets held about $91,000 in USDT.

BitMart’s USDT balance over the past month. Source: Arkham

In its wind-down announcement, BitMart said some withdrawal requests could be subject to additional compliance and security reviews, potentially extending processing times.

BitMart did not respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment before publication.

Related: BitMEX hit with 623 BTC lawsuit on day it announces shutdown

BMX? BMEX? BitMEX?

Some users on X also appeared to confuse BitMart and its BMX token with BitMEX.

On Saturday, an X user in the Mandarin-speaking crypto community who goes by “Brother Lu” drew attention to BMX’s price drop while speculating about its cause.

“The whole internet was posting yesterday that it was shutting down on Sept. 30. Did you just wake up?” another X user replied, according to a machine translation.

The reference to Sept. 30 did not match BitMEX’s Sept. 23 shutdown date announced Thursday. BitMEX’s own token, BMEX, fell 90% shortly after the notice.

Several other users in the Mandarin-speaking community also mixed up BMX with BitMEX.

It was not immediately clear whether the confusion had any impact on BMX trading.

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