BWOW held about $688,000 in net assets as of Sept. 9. Trading is expected to end Oct. 14, with cash payouts to follow around Oct. 22.

Bitwise plans to liquidate its Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in October, less than a year after launching the product.

The asset manager said Thursday that it was closing the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF (BWOW) to “optimize its product range to meet evolving investor needs.”

BWOW had about $688,000 in net assets as of Sept. 9, according to Bitwise’s fund data. The company announced its launch on Nov. 25, 2025.

The fund’s last day of trading on NYSE Arca is expected to be Oct. 14. Shareholders will be able to sell their shares through that session, after which the fund will cease operations.

Bitwise plans to convert the fund’s Dogecoin (DOGE) holdings to cash on Oct. 14 and stop creating new shares before the market opens on Oct. 15.

Remaining shareholders will receive cash based on the net asset value of their shares on Oct. 21, with payments expected on or around Oct. 22. The redemptions will occur automatically through shareholders’ brokers or other financial intermediaries, according to the closure notice.

Related: Bitwise launches self-custodied tokenized stock portfolios with Coinbase