Boerse Stuttgart’s Seturion has partnered with Societe Generale, SG-FORGE and flatexDEGIRO to build a pan-European blockchain securities settlement system.

Boerse Stuttgart Group’s tokenized securities settlement platform Seturion has partnered with Societe Generale, its crypto subsidiary SG-Forge and online broker flatexDEGIRO to build out a blockchain-based securities settlement system across Europe.

Under the plan, Societe Generale will issue tokenized structured securities, such as turbo warrants and investment certificates, on Seturion, according to a Thursday announcement. SG-Forge, which holds a Markets in Crypto-Assets authorization from French regulators, will settle transactions using its CoinVertible euro and dollar stablecoins, EURCV and USDCV.

FlatexDEGIRO, which says it serves serve 3.5 million customers across 16 countries, will also connect its retail investor flow to the platform.

Source: Societe Generale Forge

Seturion has submitted a license application to Germany’s financial regulator BaFin under the European Union's DLT Pilot Regime, though approval is still pending, a Boerse Stuttgart representative told Cointelegraph.

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Nasdaq’s European venues to join Seturion

Nasdaq’s European trading venues will also connect to Seturion to facilitate trading of tokenized securities settled through the platform. The two platforms previously announced a partnership in March, revealing plans to build out a broader ecosystem of issuers, brokers and financial institutions across Europe to cut settlement costs and reduce the fragmentation.

“With Seturion, we are building the European settlement platform for the unified European capital market,” said Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “As an open industry solution, Seturion contributes to overcoming Europe's fragmented settlement landscape,” he added.

Boerse Stuttgart launched Seturion in September 2025 to replace Europe’s fragmented national settlement systems with a single open infrastructure. The platform supports public and private blockchains, settles in both central bank money and onchain cash, and is already live at BX Digital, Switzerland’s FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility.

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European bank consortium Qivalis expands to 37 members

The Seturion deal comes as European financial institutions race to build regulated blockchain infrastructure. Qivalis, a European banking consortium building a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, has grown to 37 member institutions after adding 25 banks across 15 countries, including ABN AMRO, Rabobank, Nordea and Intesa Sanpaolo.

The Amsterdam-based group, which is pushing to build regulated alternatives to US dollar-dominated stablecoins, is targeting a second-half 2026 launch.

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