Nasdaq’s European venues to join Seturion

Source: Societe Generale Forge
Seturion has submitted a license application to Germany’s financial regulator BaFin under the European Union's DLT Pilot Regime, though approval is still pending, a Boerse Stuttgart representative told Cointelegraph.
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Nasdaq’s European trading venues will also connect to Seturion to facilitate trading of tokenized securities settled through the platform. The two platforms previously announced a partnership in March, revealing plans to build out a broader ecosystem of issuers, brokers and financial institutions across Europe to cut settlement costs and reduce the fragmentation.
“With Seturion, we are building the European settlement platform for the unified European capital market,” said Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group. “As an open industry solution, Seturion contributes to overcoming Europe's fragmented settlement landscape,” he added.
Boerse Stuttgart launched Seturion in September 2025 to replace Europe’s fragmented national settlement systems with a single open infrastructure. The platform supports public and private blockchains, settles in both central bank money and onchain cash, and is already live at BX Digital, Switzerland’s FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility.
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The Seturion deal comes as European financial institutions race to build regulated blockchain infrastructure. Qivalis, a European banking consortium building a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, has grown to 37 member institutions after adding 25 banks across 15 countries, including ABN AMRO, Rabobank, Nordea and Intesa Sanpaolo.
The Amsterdam-based group, which is pushing to build regulated alternatives to US dollar-dominated stablecoins, is targeting a second-half 2026 launch.
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