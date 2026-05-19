US lawmakers seek stricter regulations on war-related prediction market contracts

Source: Bubblemaps
While the data platform doesn’t have definitive proof that the accounts belonged to insiders, the onchain trail is “symptomatic of someone with an unfair informational advantage,” Nicolas Vaiman, the CEO of Bubblemaps, told Cointelegraph. He added:
“We cannot say with certainty that this was an attempt to hide, but it is suspicious that funds were routed through CEXs and third-party services before funding new Polymarket accounts, effectively covering their tracks.”
US lawmakers have previously proposed new laws to fight the growing insider trading concerns tied to military contracts on prediction markets.
On March 10, US Democratic Party Senator Adam Schiff introduced the DEATH BETS Act, which seeks to ban federally regulated prediction markets from listing contracts tied to war, terrorism, assassination and individual deaths.
DEATH BETS Act. Source: Schiff.senate.gov
The bill came shortly after six Polymarket traders netted $1 million by betting on the US strike against Iran.
Separately, in late March, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to curb public servants from insider trading on prediction markets tied to political or economic events they can influence.
Related: CFTC no-action letter eases event contract reporting rules
Polymarket, Kalshi, notional volume per category, weekly. Source: Dune
Politics-related contracts are currently the third-largest category on Polymarket, accounting for 12% of notional trading volume, and the fifth-largest on Kalshi, where they account for 0.7% of weekly trading volume, according to Dune data.
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