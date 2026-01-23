Blockchain security company CertiK is keeping the door open to a future initial public offering, according to co-founder and CEO Ronghui Gu.

Speaking in an interview with Acumen Media on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Gu said CertiK’s valuation stands at about $2 billion and that pursuing a public listing would be a natural step for the company. However, the CEO said the company would need “investment, lots of strategic partnerships” to achieve this goal.

“We still do not have a very concrete IPO plan, but this is definitely the goal we are pursuing,” said Gu, adding that CertiK going public would represent a significant step for Web3 infrastructure companies:

“Many people want to see the success of CertiK, want to see the successful IPO of CertiK, because they view [it as] important not only for CertiK but also for the industry.”

CertiK co-founder and CEO Ronghui Gu speaking from Davos. Source: Acumen Media

CertiK is a blockchain security company that audits smart contracts and provides risk monitoring tools for crypto projects.

Several other companies in crypto and blockchain are reportedly planning to go public in the future, including Ledger. The BitGO custody company launched its IPO on Thursday with a reported valuation of more than $2 billion, with shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Coinbase went public in 2021 as the first significant US-based crypto exchange to do so, and stablecoin issuer Circle followed in June 2025.

Crypto leaders gather in Davos to discuss policy, partnerships

Gu’s update on CertiK’s IPO was one of many announcements from crypto industry executives in Davos. Among the attendees included former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire.

