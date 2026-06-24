Source: Mike Selig
Kentucky sued Polymarket and Kalshi, along with Kalshi partners Coinbase, Robinhood and Webull, claiming they are “doing business without a Kentucky gaming license or following state regulations” and that their sports event contracts “fall squarely within the definition of ‘sports wagering’ under Kentucky law.”
Sports betting has been under the jurisdiction of the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation since 2023.
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The state also alleged the platforms offer users “few or no resources” to identify or seek help for a gambling problem as required by state law.
In its lawsuit, the CFTC argued that Kalshi and Polymarket are designated contract markets under its authority, and their event contracts are “swaps” under federal commodities law.
It argued that Coinbase, Robinhood and Webull are CFTC-registered futures commission merchants that can offer event contracts in partnership with a designated contract market.
The regulator also took aim at Kentucky’s recent law that imposed a 14.25% excise tax on prediction market transaction fees, arguing it was an attempt to make prediction markets economically unviable in the state.
“This tax essentially makes it impossible for prediction markets to operate in Kentucky,” the CFTC argued.
The lawsuit comes just weeks after CFTC similarly sued New Mexico to block the state’s efforts to apply state gaming laws to Kalshi.
In May, US President Donald Trump gave the CFTC moral support, saying it was “critically important” that the regulator was the authority on prediction markets.
Source: Donald Trump
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has invested in and is on the advisory board for Polymarket and is an adviser to Kalshi.
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