Source: Taylor Barr
The letter also seeks greater clarity on how securities laws apply to secondary-market transactions involving digital assets, as well as the treatment of staking and other activities associated with decentralized blockchain networks.
The SEC’s proposed crypto framework, introduced in August, drew roughly 140 public comments over 60 days, with industry participants and legal scholars offering competing views on proposed exemptions for crypto offerings and a conditional safe harbor for certain tokens.
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