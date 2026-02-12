Coinbase reported a net loss of $667 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, snapping the crypto exchange’s eight-quarter straight streak of profitability.

In its Q4 earnings released on Thursday, Coinbase said its earnings per share came in at 66 cents, which missed analyst expectations of 92 cents per share by 26 cents.

The company said its net revenue fell 21.5% year-on-year to $1.78 billion, falling short of analyst expectations of $1.85 billion.

Transaction-related revenue dropped nearly 37% year-on-year to $982.7 million, while subscription and services revenue jumped more than 13% from the year prior to $727.4 million.

It’s the first net loss Coinbase has reported since the third quarter of 2023, and comes as the crypto market fell over the quarter, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping nearly 30% from a high of $126,080 in early October to under $88,500 by Dec. 31.

Bitcoin has fallen 25.6% to $65,760 so far this year, having climbed from a crash to under $60,000 earlier this month.

Despite the earnings miss, shares in Coinbase (COIN) rose 2.9% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $145.18 after a 7.9% decline over the trading day to close at $141.1.

Key financial results for Coinbase in Q4 and the 2025 financial year. Source: Coinbase

For its Q1 outlook, the crypto platform said that it had generated $420 million in transaction revenue as of Feb. 10 but expects its subscription and services revenue to fall from $727.4 million to the $550 million to $630 million range.

Coinbase added that 2025 was a “strong year” for the company, both operationally and financially, with its full-year 2025 revenues climbing 9.4% from 2024 to $6.88 billion.

“In 2025, more than 12% of all crypto in the world resided on Coinbase,” the company said. “We’re building and connecting more products to facilitate customers doing more with their assets.”

Coinbase chief financial officer, Aleshia Haas, told investors on an earnings call that the company plans to keep its tech, sales, and marketing expenses relatively flat in comparison in Q4.

“We are going to be nimble as we go through the year and look at the opportunities that we have ahead of ourselves versus our expenses,” she said.

