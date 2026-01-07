Digital asset company CoinFlip has launched a new workplace benefit that allows employees to invest in cryptocurrencies directly through payroll deductions, offering a payroll-based investing mechanism to digital asset investing as interest in portfolio diversification continues to grow.

The program enables employees to automatically purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and select stablecoins, with minimum allocations starting at $25 per pay period.

According to CoinFlip, the product is designed to appeal to workers who prefer a gradual, cost-averaging approach to crypto investing. The company cited research estimating that tens of millions of US adults already own digital assets, suggesting a growing appetite for regulated and accessible investment options tied to existing financial habits.

The launch comes as millions of Americans continue to contribute to employer-sponsored retirement plans, particularly 401(k)s. Younger workers, in particular, have increasingly embraced dollar-cost averaging through payroll contributions as a long-term savings strategy.

Earlier this year, financial services giant Fidelity unveiled new retirement accounts aimed at making it easier for Americans to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. The offering includes three accounts — a tax-deferred traditional IRA and two Roth IRAs — that allow investors to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin (LTC).

A 2024 Vanguard study found that 401(k) participation among younger Americans is increasing, with employer matching cited as a key driver.

Workplace crypto investing gains momentum

The growing integration of cryptocurrency into traditional financial products, including retirement planning, comes as policymakers and financial institutions increasingly explore ways to broaden access to alternative assets.

In August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to review the treatment of alternative assets in retirement plans, a move that could eventually affect how digital assets are considered

The order directed the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Treasury Department and the Department of Labor to coordinate on potential regulatory changes that would allow alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, to be offered within defined contribution plans.

US President Donald Trump’s Aug. 7 Executive Order, titled “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors.” Source: White House

The move could be significant for cryptocurrency fund operators aiming to tap into the $12.5 trillion US retirement market, which has historically been dominated by traditional investment products.

