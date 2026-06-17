Revolut moves closer to UAE launch

Source: CoinMENA
Separately, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) approved Revolut’s applications for Stored Value Facilities and Retail Payment Services licenses, according to Bloomberg.
Revolut reportedly plans to build out its technology, operations and local capabilities before making its services available in the country. UAE customers are expected to gain access to multi-currency accounts, physical and virtual cards, and domestic and international transfers through the company’s app.
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The London-headquartered fintech is also reportedly considering expansion across the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey and Morocco.
However, Revolut has not publicly confirmed whether its local offering will include digital asset trading, transfers, staking or access to its Revolut X exchange. The reported licenses cover stored-value and retail payment services rather than explicit authorization for virtual asset activities.
Cointelegraph reached out to Revolut for comment but did not receive a response before publication.
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