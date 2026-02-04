Crypto.com has spun out its prediction markets business, first launched in 2024, into a standalone platform called OG, competing with the likes of Polymarket and Kalshi.

OG is powered by Crypto.com Derivatives North America (CDNA), a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-registered exchange and clearinghouse and affiliate of Crypto.com.

OG said on Tuesday that it is only available in the United States for now.

Entering a ‘deca-billion dollar’ industry

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, highlighted the firm’s growth in the prediction market space as the reason for the launch of a dedicated platform.

Crypto.com first announced the launch of a “sports event trading” product for US users in December 2024.

“We’ve experienced 40x weekly growth in our prediction market business over the last six months. This type of growth warrants a concerted effort with a standalone platform.”

Related: Polymarket strikes prediction market deal with major US soccer league

Meanwhile, Nick Lundgren, chief legal officer of Crypto.com and new CEO of OG, described prediction markets as a “deca-billion dollar industry.”

OG is entering a crowded space, however. Coinbase launched its own prediction market platform in the US in partnership with Kalshi in late January, while Hyperliquid proposed plans to expand into prediction markets on Monday.

Boom time for prediction markets

OG is debuting at a time of accelerating growth in prediction markets, with Wall Street exploring event contracts for new use cases beyond blockchain betting.

Prediction markets have seen 130-fold growth from less than $100 million per month in early 2024 to over $13 billion by the end of 2025, reported International Banker.

The combined volume for market leaders Polymarket and Kalshi was $37 billion in predictions placed in 2025, and the two platforms raised $3.6 billion in equity investment in 2025.

Meanwhile, prediction market firm revenues are expected to balloon from around $2 billion annually to over $10 billion by 2030, according to the Citizens Financial Group.

Polymarket and Kalshi volumes, categories, and top markets. Source: DeFi Rate

Magazine: DAT panic dumps 73,000 ETH, India’s crypto tax stays: Asia Express