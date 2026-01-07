Polymarket has partnered with Dow Jones to make its predictions market data available to users on multiple platforms.

In a Wednesday notice, Polymarket and Dow Jones said the predictions market data would be available on The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily, among others. According to the companies, Polymarket will be featured in “dedicated data modules” on websites and select print placements.

Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour said the decision was based on helping clients “better interpret market sentiment and assess risk.” Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan said the partnership would combine “journalistic insight with real-time market probabilities.”

Polymarket landing page as of Wednesday. Source: Polymarket

Founded in 2020, Polymarket has grown to become one of the top prediction markets platforms, rivaling Kalshi. The platform drew heightened attention during the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, when its markets were closely watched and ultimately correctly anticipated President Donald Trump’s victory.

Crypto companies and exchanges have also deepened their ties to prediction platforms, with Coinbase announcing onchain prediction markets with Kalshi in December.

In December, Polymarket said it identified and resolved a security issue affecting “a small number of users” on the platform. The company said the breach resulted from a “vulnerability introduced by a third-party authentication provider.”

Under scrutiny from US lawmakers after world leader’s capture

Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the direction of Trump over the weekend, Polymarket settled a contract predicting the leader would be removed from power. A trader netted more than $400,000 in profit from a $32,000 bet. While Polymarket wasn’t directly accused of wrongdoing, a US lawmaker called for legislation aimed at addressing insider trading on prediction market platforms.

