Prediction market platform Polymarket updated its documentation to show that 15-minute crypto up/down markets now carry taker fees, marking a departure from its long-standing zero-fee trading model.

According to the newly updated “Trading Fees” and “Maker Rebates Program” sections of the site’s documentation, the prediction markets platform has enabled taker-only fees on 15-minute crypto markets to fund liquidity incentives for market makers.

Fees collected from takers are redistributed daily in USDC (USDC) stablecoin to liquidity providers, rather than retained by the protocol. The change applies only to these short-duration crypto markets, while the vast majority of Polymarket’s markets remain without fees.

The fees vary depending on market odds, with the highest charges occurring when prices are near 50%. However, it drops toward zero as odds move closer to 0% or 100%. Based on the examples provided in the document, a taker trade of 100 shares priced at $0.50 would incur a fee of about $1.56, which is just over 3% of the trade’s value at the curve’s peak.

Polymarket 15-minute crypto up/down market fee structure sample computation. Source: Polymarket

The update surfaced without a formal announcement, but checks of archived versions of the documentation suggest that the fee language is new.

A liquidity incentive and not a platform-wide tax

The quiet rollout sparked discussion on social media, where community members framed the change as a market-structure adjustment rather than a simple fee hike.

X user 0x_opus said the change would “increase protection from wash trading,” adding that Polymarket is not “starting to charge users in the classic sense,” as the fees are redirected to market makers.

Another trader, called kiruwaaaaaa, described the move as “directed against high-frequency bots,” saying that fee-funded rebates would incentivize tighter spreads and more consistent liquidity.

User Tawer955 offered a more detailed breakdown, calling the headline “scary, but not as bad as it sounds.” He said the system creates a sustainable cash flow for liquidity providers and reduces incentives for bots that previously exploited free liquidity.

For most Polymarket users, the impact will be limited. The new fees do not apply to longer-term event markets, political markets or non-crypto predictions, which will remain fee-free.

Even within fee-enabled markets, the structure softens the impact on small or directional trades. Fees fall sharply near probability extremes and are rounded down for very small trades.

