Prediction markets have emerged as one of the cryptocurrency sector’s most consequential, if not contested, frontiers. Once the domain of niche platforms, they are now attracting serious attention from major exchanges, venture capital and even traditional financial institutions.

As prediction markets move closer to the core of crypto’s business model, Crypto.com has sparked questions around fairness and market structure after seeking to hire a quantitative trader for an in-house market-making unit that would buy and sell contracts alongside other traders.

Meanwhile, Coinbase has signaled a longer-term bet on regulated prediction markets with its acquisition of The Clearing Company, an onchain prediction market startup backed by a team with experience at Kalshi and Polymarket.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase’s reported exploration of crypto trading for institutional clients underscores how digital assets continue to seep into traditional finance, even as crypto-native companies like DWF Labs hedge their exposure by branching into physical commodities.

Crypto.com seeks an in-house market maker for prediction market services

Crypto.com has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to move into prediction markets, though a recent hiring effort has raised questions about market structure and potential conflicts of interest.

According to Bloomberg, Crypto.com is recruiting for a quantitative trader role tied to an internal market-making desk that would buy and sell prediction contracts alongside other traders. The position is reportedly focused on providing liquidity across prediction market outcomes.

A Crypto.com spokesperson did not dispute the report but said the initiative is designed to improve market efficiency by increasing competition and liquidity for users. The company emphasized that its internal market maker operates under the same rules as external participants.

The development highlights the growing interest among centralized exchanges in prediction markets, even as questions persist around governance, transparency and fair access in these emerging trading venues.

Coinbase expands prediction market push with acquisition of The Clearing Company

Coinbase is deepening its push into prediction markets with the acquisition of The Clearing Company, an onchain prediction market startup backed by executives with experience at Polymarket and Kalshi.

Coinbase told Cointelegraph that the transaction is expected to close in January, though financial terms were not disclosed. Coinbase Ventures was an early investor in The Clearing Company, participating in a $15 million funding round earlier this year.

The acquisition aligns with Coinbase’s broader ambition to evolve into what executives have described as an “everything exchange,” encompassing crypto trading, tokenized assets, stock trading and prediction markets.

In a recent report, Coinbase identified prediction markets as one of the most significant growth opportunities heading into 2026, citing rising user engagement and a shifting regulatory and tax landscape. The company noted that proposed changes in US tax policy could reduce the attractiveness of traditional gambling by limiting tax deductions, potentially steering more activity toward regulated prediction platforms.

JPMorgan reportedly considers crypto trading for institutional clients

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly weighing the launch of digital asset trading services for select institutional clients, as the banking giant looks to expand its offerings amid growing demand from professional investors.

According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan is exploring crypto-related products and services within its markets division, signaling a potential deepening of its engagement with digital assets beyond custody and blockchain-based settlement initiatives.

The reported move comes as institutional interest in crypto continues to build, supported by a shifting political and regulatory backdrop in the United States. The Trump administration has signaled a more accommodative stance toward digital assets, having signed into law comprehensive stablecoin legislation known as the GENIUS Act.

If implemented, JPMorgan’s expansion into crypto trading would mark another milestone in the gradual convergence between traditional finance and digital asset markets, particularly at the institutional level.

DWF Labs settles physical gold

DWF Labs has expanded beyond digital assets into physical commodities, completing the settlement of a 25-kilogram gold transaction in a move that underscores a broader push toward diversification within the crypto sector.

Managing partner Andrei Grachev said the company settled its first bullion trade as a test tranche, with plans to eventually scale into other physical commodities, including silver, platinum and cotton. The transaction was not blockchain-based and instead relied on conventional settlement infrastructure.

The move is notable as an increasing number of crypto-native companies quietly broaden their operations to include traditional assets, reflecting a more pragmatic approach to revenue generation and risk management.

DWF’s expansion comes at a time when gold continues to attract strong investor demand amid macroeconomic uncertainty, while Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have struggled to regain sustained momentum.

