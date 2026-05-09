Industry leaders, lawmakers speculate on timeline for market structure bill

Three companies reportedly pressed US senators for changes to a crypto bill, removing language that would require them to offer trading on tokens “not readily susceptible to manipulation.”

Earlier in 2026, as a digital asset market structure bill was under consideration in the US Senate, cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini reportedly pressed to remove language in the legislation that could have affected their token listings.

According to a Friday Politico report, the three exchanges asked US lawmakers to scrap a provision in the market structure bill that would have required platforms to only offer trading on digital assets “not readily susceptible to manipulation.” The companies reportedly pressed senators to remove the language as it could have made it difficult for exchanges to list smaller tokens.

The edit, which the news outlet reported occurred after the US Senate Agriculture Committee voted to advance its version of the bill in January, signaled the influence crypto companies in communication with the Trump administration and lawmakers could have in legislation affecting the industry. The US Senate Banking Committee postponed its markup on the bill hours after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the exchange could not support the legislation “as written,” citing concerns with tokenized equities.

Under the market structure bill, called the CLARITY Act when it passed the US House of Representatives in July 2025, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be given more authority in overseeing and regulating digital assets. Both US financial regulators, the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announced their intention to coordinate oversight of the crypto industry in March, even in the absence of action from Congress.

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Coinbase chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad responded to the report on social media, calling it “old news” and an issue that was included in the markup by the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Source: Faryar Shirzad

Industry leaders, lawmakers speculate on timeline for market structure bill

Last week, two US senators announced a compromise deal on stablecoin yield between representatives of the crypto and banking industries that could allow the CLARITY Act to advance in the banking committee. Although some lawmakers said they intended to push for ethics language on potential conflicts of interest to be included in the bill, many are speculating that passage could be in a matter of weeks.

Coinbase‘s US policy vice president, Kara Calvert, said on Thursday that the exchange expected a markup in the banking committee by next week. Other lawmakers predicted that the bill would become law before the Senate broke for August recess, while White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt said that the administration was aiming for a July 4 deadline for the bill to pass the House after a June Senate vote.

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