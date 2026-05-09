Industry leaders, lawmakers speculate on timeline for market structure bill

Source: Faryar Shirzad
Last week, two US senators announced a compromise deal on stablecoin yield between representatives of the crypto and banking industries that could allow the CLARITY Act to advance in the banking committee. Although some lawmakers said they intended to push for ethics language on potential conflicts of interest to be included in the bill, many are speculating that passage could be in a matter of weeks.
Coinbase‘s US policy vice president, Kara Calvert, said on Thursday that the exchange expected a markup in the banking committee by next week. Other lawmakers predicted that the bill would become law before the Senate broke for August recess, while White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt said that the administration was aiming for a July 4 deadline for the bill to pass the House after a June Senate vote.
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